The boil water notice effective Aug. 25, 2021 at 8 a.m. for properties located at 3614 Pandos Way and 3616 through 3628 Cranford Avenue is lifted effective immediately, according to a press release from Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford.
According to Ford, water crews had isolated a water main to do repairs on a sample station on Wednesday. Water crews remained on-site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with the results showing that no contamination occurred, Ford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.