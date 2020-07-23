A boil-water notice has been put in place for properties located at 5900, 6000 and 6300 Fort Hood Street, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
A water line break occurred causing an interruption in water service. Crews are making the repair and working to restore service. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to the release.
Visit www.killeentexas.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.