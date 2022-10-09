The boil water notice for properties on Lake Road has been rescinded effective at 7:26 p.m. Saturday. The boil water notice was issued Thursday by the City of Killeen to isolate a water main which was damaged by a “private underground contractor boring into the public water system.”
Properties affected include:
3201, 3207, 3209, 3213, 3215, 3217, 3301, 3303, 3305, 3307, 3309, 3405 and 3411 Lake Road
In a city news release, it said crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken with results showing no contamination occurred.
Further information is available through the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
