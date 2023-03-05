A precautionary boil-water notice for properties on North Fourth Street and “East of that area” has been rescinded, according to the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 in Nolanville.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required WCID 3 to issue a precautionary boil-water notice to inform customers who live at the above listed addresses that, due to the repair of a water line break, water from the system must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a release Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.