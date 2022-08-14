A boil water notice issued Thursday has been rescinded for properties from 3801 to 4007 Pickwick Lane in Killeen, according to a news release issued by the City of Killeen Saturday afternoon.
“Water crews needed to isolate a water main for repairs due to a private utility contractor boring into the public water system,” officials said. Crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken on Saturday with the results showing that no contamination occurred.
