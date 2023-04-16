According to a the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3, a precautionary boil-water notice which went into effect Thursday has been lifted.
Customers living on and east of North 10th Street, Moss Road and Cindy Lane, in Nolanville were affected by the boil-water notice duty to the repair of a water line break and subsequent activity by WCID No. 3, according to the notice.
