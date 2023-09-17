Two boil-water notices that were issued Saturday have been lifted in Harker Heights.
According to the City, normal water usage may resume immediately for residents at the following addresses:
1902 - 1911 Dakota Trace
1500 - 1509 Ute Trail
1503 - 1508 Shasta Trail
Broken Bow Mobile Home Park, 2100 Indian Trail
“Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed,” according to the notice. “The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling."
For questions or more information, contact the Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649,
