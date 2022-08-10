The emergency boil-water notice, issued on Saturday for properties from 2307 to 2315 Melissa Circle in Killeen, was lifted, Killeen officials announced Wednesday morning.
Killeen Water and Sewer Services said water quality samples were taken on Monday with results showing that no contamination occurred, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.