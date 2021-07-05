Some residents in central Killeen are still being asked to boil their water after a contractor struck a water line, causing a break.
City crews had to "interrupt" service to make repairs.
Affected properties are 2806 S. WS Young Drive and 2403, 2500, 2501 and 2502 Bacon Ranch Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.