An advanced boil-water notice has been issued for Killeen residents at 1701, 1705, 1801, 1803 and 1805 Roy Reynolds Drive, as well as for 5710 Green Forest Circle.
Residents are asked to boil their water starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. A news release from the city said water will need to be shut off to install new water lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.