A precautionary boil-water notice is scheduled to go into effect after repairs are completed at a property on Main Street in Nolanville on Wednesday.
“On Wednesday, Bell County WCID3 crews are scheduled to be onsite at 203 S. Main St. to repair a water leak. Water service may be interrupted ... WCID3 is not expecting any other addresses to be affected, but the possibility always exists when doing water line repairs,” a Tuesday news release said.
