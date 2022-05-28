A boil-water notice will start 6 a.m. Wednesday for properties located at 502 and 506 E. Fowler Avenue; 1106-1110 South 8th Street; 903-1210 Trimmier Avenue; 1001-1019 Carrie Circle; 803, 805, 901, 905 and 908 Terrace Drive; and 1012 Wells Street in Killeen, officials announced on Friday.
Water crews will be replacing a water valve and need to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours, according to city officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.