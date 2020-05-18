Boil water notices will go into effect Tuesday for multiple properties in Killeen.
The properties affected by the boil water notice are:
- 4015, 4201, 4203, 4213, 4217 and 4307 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
- 3402, 3404, 3530, 3600, 3606, 3608, 3612, 3616 and 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
- 548 53rd Street
- 512 through 539 54th Street
- 502 through 535 56th Street
Scheduled replacement of a fire hydrant at 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard requires interrupting water service, which necessitates a boil water order, according to a news release issued by the city. Crews will complete repairs and remain onsite until service is restored. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
