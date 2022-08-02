Boil-water notices were issued late Monday and Tuesday for properties from 3401 to 3409 Atkinson Avenue, and at 3800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, officials said.
Repairs to a break on a 2-inch fire suppression line have caused the interruption of water service on Atkinson Avenue, while the installation of a new fire hydrant has done the same for the Stan Schlueter Loop location, according to the Killeen news releases.
