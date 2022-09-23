Boil-water notices have been lifted for parts of several Killeen roads.
According to the city, customers affected are between 1900 and 2604 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, 609-900 South WS Young Drive, 502 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., 116, 204 and 207 Blake St. and 203 and 205 10th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.