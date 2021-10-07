A boil-water notice has been issued and will go into effect beginning 7 a.m. Oct. 13 for portions of north Killeen, city officials said on Thursday.
The affected properties are 711-819 Hallmark Avenue, 505-608 Dimple Street and 801-809 Safady Avenue, according to a city news release.
“Water crews will be installing a new fire hydrant on Dimple Street, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. Water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the project. Water crews will remain on site until the project is complete and water services are restored,” according to the release. “Water quality samples will be taken on Oct. 14, 2021, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.