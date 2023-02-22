The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 in Nolanville is notifying the public of a precautionary water boil-order.
“This Public Notice only affects customers living on N. 10th St and addresses East of N. 10th St to include the Ridges, The Woodlands MHP, Boxer, Dober and Pointer in Nolanville,” according to a news release sent Tuesday night. “Due to the repair of a water line break, customers living on the above referenced areas are experiencing either low water pressure or water service interruption. Crews are onsite repairing the water line. Once water services are restored, A Precautionary Water Boil Order will go into effect.”
