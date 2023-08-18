One boil-water order in Nolanville was put in place, while Killeen lifted another one on Friday.
In Nolanville, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 was notified of a water line break in the Woodlands Mobile Home Park in Nolanville, according to the district. Crews were onsite Friday morning assessing the water line break and will begin to repair the water line as quickly as possible.
“Customers living on N. 10th St and East of N. 10th St. are experiencing either water service interruption or low water pressure. A precautionary boil order is in effect for the affected customers,” according to WCID-3.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify customers.
For more information, call WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
Killeen
Meanwhile in Killeen on Friday, city officials lifted a boil-water order that had been in place for address from 4801 to 4904 Acorn Creek Trail due to a damaged residential water tap.
