A boil-water notice issued for properties located at 3200 to 3322 Rancier Avenue in Killeen was lifted today.
Scheduled maintenance interrupted water service and necessitated a boil water order on June 17.
According to a news release from the city, water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
