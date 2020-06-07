A boil water notice issued Friday for Brookside Apartment Complex, located at 3604 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, was lifted Sunday.
A water main break interrupted water service and necessitated a boil water order, a city of Killeen news release stated.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling, the release stated.
If you have any questions, call Water and Sewer Services at 254-501-6319.
Herald staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.