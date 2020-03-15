A boil water notice that was issued Friday for Lake Road and Puddo Lane was lifted Saturday evening, according to a press release issued by the city of Killeen.
Properties located at 3305 and 3309 Lake Road and 1702 to 1710 Puddo Lane were originally effected by the boil water notice when repairs to a water main break at a fire hydrant interrupted water service and necessitated the boil water order.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.