Killeen city officials lifted a boil-water notice Monday afternoon for properties located at 3200-3322 E. Rancier Avenue, 501-800 N. 46th Street, 501-814 Lisa Lane, 501-808 Colonial Lane, 3400-3414 Victoria Circle, 3401-3409 Atkinson Circle, 501-506 Esther Circle and 501-506 Elam Circle.
“Due to a broken angle stop, water crews had to isolate the water line for repairs. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken with results showing that no contamination occurred,” city officials said in a news release Wednesday.
