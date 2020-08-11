A boil water notice issued Sunday by the city of Killeen for 4203, 4205, 4302 and 4304 Onion Road has been lifted effective immediately, according to a news release issued by the city around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Repair of a water line break caused an interruption in water service and necessitated the boil water order for the Onion Road properties in south Killeen.
Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, the city release stated.
