The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has lifted its boil-water notice that was issued on Saturday for Nolanville Plaza Mobile Home Park, according to a news release.
On Aug. 29, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required WCID-3 to issue a precautionary boil water notice to inform customers in Nolanville who live within the Nolanville Plaza Mobile Home Park, that due to an interruption in service, water from the system must be boiled prior to consumption.
The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality testing. Returned lab results indicate that the water does not require boiling as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the district said.
For more information, contact WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
