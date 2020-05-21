A boil water notice issued May 18 has been lifted, effective immediately, for properties at the following addresses in Killeen:
4015, 4201, 4203, 4213, 4217 and 4307 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
548 53rd St.
512 through 539 54th St.
502 through 535 56th St.
Scheduled replacement of a fire hydrant and valve on 54th Street required interrupting water service and necessitated a boil water order, Killeen officials said. Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
If you have any questions, call 254-501-6319.
