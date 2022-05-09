The Killeen-Fort Hood area was still under a boil-water notice Monday morning after the Belton Lake water plant lost power for more than three hours on Sunday.
Residents of Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Nolanville have been asked to boil water until further notice while the pipes and water towers fill back up following Sunday’s power outage at the water plant that lasted from 1:10 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which runs the plant and treats the drinking water for the area.
“At this time WCID 1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible for at least the next 24 hours,” according to news release from WCID-1 at 9 a.m. Monday.
In a statement from WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett, he said, “Our typical usage for mid-May is about 35 million gallons per day, so we’re slowly gaining ground with depleted storage levels and our disinfectant levels leaving the plant are excellent at this time at 4 milligrams per liter.
According to Garrett, his staff will be working to bring on more treatment units today with the goal of reaching a 60 million gallons per day production rate by 6 p.m. Monday.
These precautions may affect local businesses and schools in the area as they try to meet the challenge of working without potable water available. Killeen Independent School District issued a statement last night encouraging all students to bring bottled water to school in order to minimize the effects of the temporary water shortage.
Water samples will be sent for testing by noon today, according to a representative from WCID-3 in Nolanville. Results usually take 24 hours to be completed and cleared to lift the boil water notice.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said Monday morning the city of Harker Heights plans to take samples from 19 different locations and that those will be delivered to the laboratory in West, Texas. According to Harker Heights Public Works Director Mark Hyde, the lab is busy and it will take at least 24 hours to report the results.
“Sampling and testing of the water system will be taken late this afternoon (Monday) and results are expected by Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the City of Harker Heights, released at 10:45 a.m. Monday.
“We closed car washes and laundromats on Sunday,” Bark said. “But those businesses are back open today (Monday) due to rising water levels in our storage tanks.”
Harker Heights began water conservation restrictions Saturday after a large water pipe coming from the Belton Lake water pipe sprung a leak.
Water use restrictions are still required, a Harker Heights news release on Monday said. Residents are urged to conserve as much water for the next 24 hours. Customer demand for water will dictate how long water storage facilities remain at below normal levels. All water should be boiled prior to consumption, according to the release.
“The citizens and businesses of Harker Heights conservation efforts have greatly helped us to preserve the essential services,” Bark said. “The Arrowhead and Cedar Oaks storage tanks are nearly full. The City has coordinated with large water users to reduce consumption levels.”
In Harker Heights, the following uses and activities are prohibited, as of Monday:
- Irrigation of landscaped areas
- Washing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or other hard surfaces.
- Flushing gutters, or filling swimming pools or jacuzzi type pools.
- No charity car washes.
Copperas Cove issued a similar release on Monday.
“Currently, our system is operating within normal ranges thus effective immediately, Mayor Dan Yancey has rescinded Stage 4B and signed an Emergency Water Restrictions Stage 3 Order. All citizens are encouraged to review and be familiar with the Stage 3 restrictions, as they are outlined in the attached documents. PLEASE NOTE, THE BOIL WATER NOTICE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OUR ENTIRE COPPERAS COVE COMMUNITY UNTIL OTHERWISE STATED,” Cove officials said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.