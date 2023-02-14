Due to scheduled repairs Thursday in the Woodlands (Plaza) Mobile Home Park, the area along Mesquite Street in east Nolanville, water service for the housing area will be interrupted. Following the completion of the repair and once water services are restored, a precautionary water boil order will be in effect, officials with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said Tuesday.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Bell County WCID No. 3 to notify customers that live within the affected area of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.