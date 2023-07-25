The City of Killeen has issued an advance boil-water notice for residents on three Killeen streets ahead of work to replace a fire hydrant in the area.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 1, property owners at the following addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.
1201, 1209 and 1303 through 1504 Searcy Drive
2300 through 2322 John Road
2300 through 2321 Zephyr Road
Crews will need to isolate the water main to complete this project. Water crews will remain on-site until the project is complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the next morning with the results available within 24 to 48 hours.
According to the city’s release, affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door; additionally, a news release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.