A man accused of firing shots at a residence in Copperas Cove on Thursday morning has been arraigned and had his bonds set.
On Friday, Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price arraigned 38-year-old Joseph Manuel Negrete on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony and deadly conduct – discharge firearm. Price set Negrete’s bond at $25,000 per charge, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.