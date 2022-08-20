HARKER HEIGHTS — A large crowd of book authors and buyers filled the Activities Center at the Harker Heights Library Saturday for the Local Author Fair.
The choices of books to browse through ranged from children to adults. At least two published authors were of elementary age.
The Herald spoke with Ja‘Nay LeeAnn Ratcliff, a 9-year-old student at Brookhaven Elementary School in Killeen who said, “I actually won a scholarship to a writing and publishing class at Central Texas College where I wrote my first book.”
Ja‘Nay’s first book was titled “The Book Club,” and she said she just completed her fourth book, which she released on July 6, her grandmother’s birthday. She has a fifth book underway.
Ja‘Nay’s mom, Shawn Golden, said her daughter “wrote her first book when she was 6 years old.”
Denetra Moore was at the event showcasing her newest book, released in January titled “Countdown to Daddy” and her first book that she completed seven years ago: “Little Soldier.”
“My driving force behind writing is to give the children a voice who have parents who are active in the military,” said Moore, a veteran who later worked as a teacher in Killeen ISD for eight years.
“I married a military guy and my sister was in the military so why am I not writing about this?” she said.
“Both of these books were written to help children get through school but give them extra encouragement because of their parents being in the military and how that effects them in daily life. My dad was in the military so I understand what my three girls are going through,” Moore said.
Author Sheri Wall writes children books and told the Herald that there is a special joy in writing children’s books.
When she became an empty nester “I tried writing and published my first book ‘An Omelet for Evan.’ which was actually a poem that I had written years ago. It was a great deal of fun writing in rhyme and I’ve continued to follow that style in my books.”
The authors, parents and children stayed busy throughout the four-hour long event and were pleased with the variety of books and authors that were available.
