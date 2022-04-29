The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will host a Friends of the Library Book Sale Saturday at the city’s library, 400 Indian Trail.
The sale, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer gently used print books, audio books, toys and DVDs.
Proceeds go toward library programs and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.