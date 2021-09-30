The Killeen Police Department was spotted washing the Killeen Fire Department’s vehicles Thursday, following the city’s Battle of the Badges blood drive in August.
The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held Aug. 12 in partnership with Carter BloodCare, during which the public was invited to donate blood and cast their vote for their favorite department.
This year, the police department’s three-year winning streak was broken, and KPD staff had to wash fire department vehicles at the Central Fire Station.
Both departments donated a total of 55 units of blood, which can save about 150 lives.
“We thank the community for their support and encourage everyone to continue to participate in future blood drives,” Executive Director of Communication Janell Ford said in a news release.
