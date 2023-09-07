This weekend will bring events for furry friends, football season, philanthropy, family fun and more. Check out some local volunteer opportunities, a golf tournament, live entertainment and annual community events. Read on for details on what’s happening this week.
Sept. 8
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will host a volunteer opportunity for the Lee Crossley Veterans Community Revitalization Project from 8 a.m. to noon, 1252 Honor Lane, Temple. Volunteers will help improve the landscape and focus on projects that will increase safety and security. This free event will also feature a block party and lunch for those that volunteer.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Adventures in Literacy Program at 10 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5 years old and their caregivers. This event will celebrate International Literacy Day and focus on school readiness. Registration is required by calling 254-953-5491. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Fort Cavazos Child Youth Services Home School Resource Fair will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd, Fort Cavazos. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the CYS school liaison office at 254-288-7946.
Patton Pool and Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5774 24th St. at Fort Cavazos, will host Adult Swim and Karaoke Night from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and is open to those 18 and up.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host Sugar Brown at 9 p.m. Sept. 8and at 8 p.m. Sept. 9. General admission is $35 per person. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heartfrom 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 8. Cover is $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 9. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler at 8 p.m. Sept. 8, the Anna Larson Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, and Ryan Paul Davis at 4 p.m. Sept. 10.
Sept. 9
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way at Fort Cavazos, will host the Club Championship Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 and 10. Cost is $140 per person and includes all fees for both days. Call 254-287-4130 to register.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, in partnership with JustServe and the Copperas Cove Fire Department, will host the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance event from 8 to 10 a.m. Volunteers will help with foliage trimming and management, as well as trash pick-up. Interested volunteers will meet at South Park, 2602 Dennis St. in Copperas Cove, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas will host the 10th annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event will provide those experiencing homelessness with haircuts, clothing, food, medical screenings, and other resources.
The City of Killeen’s Recreation Division will invite dog owners to bring their furry friends to its Bow Wow Luau event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be a pooch pageant, costume contest, dress-up photo booth, pooch play, swim time, vendors, adoptions, and more available at this free event.
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, home décor, and more. Admission is $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
The City of Killeen’s Touchdown in Downtown event will return to downtown Killeen, at E. Avenue D and Gray Street, from 6 to 9 p.m. This free event is designed to help kick off the football season. There will be a Super Fan contest, band and drumline performances, food trucks, vendors and more. Go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Downtownevents for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston at 3 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host The Back Creek Band at 9 p.m.
Sept. 10
Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by Jason Kane White as part of the Music and Mimosas Series from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sept. 11
The 17th annual Freedom Walk will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Killeen High School Auditorium and the Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St. The community is invited to attend.
Sept. 14
The Fort Cavazos MilSpouse Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard Mariott, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. This free program for military spouses and their families will feature comedian Ashley Gutermuth, guest speakers, free food, prizes, and more. Go to https://milspousefest.com/msftexas/ to register and to see a full schedule of events.
Upcoming Events
Registration for the Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is open now until Sept. 22 by going to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Interested participants will register the location of their sale to be included on a map for shoppers. The sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 throughout Harker Heights city limits.
Recurring Events
Phantom Warrior Brewing Company, 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen, hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, Poker Night at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and Happy Hour Bingo from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event every Saturday through September from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
The Belton Artisans Market occurs every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank parking lot, 313 E. Central Ave., Belton.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through August.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,will host A Day on the Texas Frontier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9. This free event will feature crafts, pioneer demonstrations, and more. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
