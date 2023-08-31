The Stars and Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen invites the public to a fun, family-friendly event to benefit abused children in Killeen.
The club will host a bowling benefit Sept. 16 at Bowlerama, 922 N. 38th St. The event is a 9-pin, no tap bowling fundraiser with proceeds going to benefit local non-profit agencies which support abused and neglected children. Registration for the event begins at 1 p.m. with practice beginning at 1:50 p.m. and bowling at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.