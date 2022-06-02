The Boy Scouts will honor a Killeen businessman for his work in the community on June 9.
Allen Cloud, owner of Cloud Real Estate, is set to receive the Silver Eagle Award, an honor given by the Leon Valley District of the Longhorn Council of Boy Scouts.
Devin Morgan, the district director, said the Leon Valley District has given the award since 2008. Morgan said the award is given to a member of the community for “modeling the principles and values expressed in our Scout Oath and Scout Law, which are two things we hold dear to our hearts in Scouting.”
Morgan listed some of Cloud’s involvements Thursday afternoon, including Cloud serving as a councilman and mayor of Killeen, deacon at First Baptist Church of Killeen, founding board member of the Killeen Food Care Center, former Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Roy J. Smith award winner and former president of the Killeen Rotary Club.
Cloud’s recognition will take place during an annual luncheon to provide an update on what is occurring within the Leon Valley District in regards to things such as membership, programming and fundraising.
The luncheon, which will take place from noon to 1 p.m. June 9 at the Anderson Campus Center on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, is open to the public. Tables are still available for corporate sponsorship at varying levels of $500, $1,000 or $2,000. Individuals wishing to attend the luncheon can contact Morgan at 254-466-1284 or devin.morgan@scouting.org.
Last year’s Silver Eagle Award winner was president and CEO of First National Bank-Texas, Bobby Hoxworth.
The Leon Valley District incorporates cities such as Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Hico and Hamilton.
