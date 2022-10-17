In one of several agenda-item requests during a workshop on Tuesday, Killeen City Council member Michael Boyd wants officials to “re-envision” the city’s partnership with the National Mounted Warrior Museum at Fort Hood.
The Herald reported in May that a spokesman for the National Mounted Warrior Museum Foundation, Clarence Enochs, said the museum aims to be a national landmark that will tell the story of men and women who have served at Fort Hood and in mounted warfare — from horses to modern battle tanks.
The National Mounted Warrior Museum is just outside Fort Hood’s main gate on T.J. Mills Boulevard near the Martin Leath Visitor Center. The two museums on post — the 1st Cavalry Division Museum and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Museum — are moving into the new museum building, scheduled to open to the public next year.
Boyd is asking for “discussion on re-envisioning the city’s partnership with the National Mounted (Warrior) Museum to best ensure our brand messaging is successful and potential tourism dollars are exercised mostly in Killeen.”
The National Mounted Warrior Foundation, which planned and raised the funds to build the $38 million project, is attempting to attract residents from across the country.
Officials expect the museum to bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors per year, most of whom live outside the area, according to the foundation.
“Estimates suggest 265,000 people will visit the Museum in the first year, with 74% of the visitors projected to come from outside the Killeen-Temple” metro area, according to the museum’s website.
Projections varied wildly, but Enochs provided the Killeen City Council in May an estimate of anywhere from $9.4 million to $54 million in regional economic impact annually. In addition, the American Alliance of Museums indicates that museum-goers spend a minimum of $25 per visit in the community, while the Office of the Texas Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office estimates travelers staying in hotels and other lodging spend an average of $144 per person, per day.
The new museum is expected to grow in size in subsequent phases, officials said. It is being built outside Fort Hood’s security fence, meaning visitors will not have to go through a Fort Hood gate to get to it — an important point for tourists who want to avoid the hassle of getting through Fort Hood’s guarded gates.
“Being the closest municipality to the new museum, the Killeen City Council should consider strengthening our relationship with the NMWM to ensure our city remains at the forefront for visitors attending on an annual basis,” Boyd said.
To do that, he is asking officials to “consider discussion on re-envisioning the city’s partnership with the National Mounted Warfare Museum to best ensure our brand messaging is successful and potential tourism dollars are exercised mostly in Killeen.”
Other agenda-item requests scheduled to be considered on Tuesday include:
Abandoned building registry
Council members Ramon Alvarez and Jessica Gonzales are requesting an update on the city’s vacant and abandoned building registry program and consider raising its fee.
“As we all know, our downtown cannot thrive if more than half of our inventory is vacant,” Alvarez wrote. “These vacant and/or abandoned buildings continue to deteriorate, further exacerbating the negative stereotype and perception of our downtown. If we truly wish to revitalize our downtown, we need to have these buildings occupied — not empty.”
The historic district is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council more than two years ago created the Vacant Structure Registration Program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The ordinance requires owners of vacant structures in the Historic Overlay District to register them with the city’s Planning and Development Services Department and pay annual registration fees.
“Unfortunately, many of Killeen’s historic buildings have become abandoned and fallen into disrepair,” according to the city’s website. “To breathe new life into the downtown area, the Killeen City Council found it necessary to adopt an ordinance that would incentivize property owners to make much-needed repairs to their buildings.”
The fee to register a vacant structure is $500 for the first year it is vacant, according to the city’s website. After the first year, the registration fee increases by $50 per year for each year the building remains vacant.
At registration, the city also collects an inspection fee for one cent per square foot. For property owners who fail to register their building by the registration deadline, a $150 late fee will also be assessed.
In August 2020, when the ordinance was adopted, 38 vacant buildings were in the historic overlay district, the Herald reported in April.
Brazos River Authority
Boyd is asking for a presentation from the Brazos River Authority on the planned Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project involving Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“The Brazos River Authority (BRA) is responsible for developing and managing water resources within Texas,” Boyd wrote. “The BRA Texas State Water Plan has determined areas within Bell and Williamson (counties) which could experience water supply shortages before the year 2050. Recent growth trends over the last couple of years indicate the possibility of shortages much sooner.”
The Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project is “designed as a solution,” Boyd wrote.
“The project proposes a pipeline between Lakes Belton & Stillhouse Hallow to improve water supply, reliability and access for Bell and neighboring counties.”
Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail
In a request by Boyd and Councilman Riakos Adams, they want the council to consider naming the Heritage Oaks Hikes & Bike Trail for ... Helen Purser, the mother of developer Gary Purser Jr.
“In 2020, the trial opened as Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail as part of Heritage Oaks Park. Located in southeast Killeen close to Rosewood Drive, this trail features a special architecture making it a frequent destination for residents and visitors.”
The 3.8-mile regional trail includes paved paths, benches and lighting “ultimately connecting Killeen to Harker Heights. This park project was made possible by the Gary Purser Sr. family who generously donated over 75 acres of land to the city of Killeen to make it a reality. Plans to further develop the Heritage Oaks Park include a playground, bathroom facility and a pavilion.”
Airport concourse renaming
In separate requests, Boyd and Nina Cobb are asking that a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport be renamed for former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.
He “is a community servant who served on the Killeen City Council consecutively for 12 years, rendering (six) years as at-large council member and (six) years as mayor,” Boyd wrote. “Mr. Hancock was also Killeen’s first African-American Mayor. As mayor of Killeen, he worked closely with the Aviation Department to support progress. During his tenure, he served as chairman of the Airport Expansion Committee, where he is known for bringing community leaders together for consequential discussions.”
Boyd said that Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has two concourses.
“The north concourse serves gates 1-3 while the south concourse serves gates 4-6. Both concourses remain unnamed. Additionally, former Mayor Hancock served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as command sergeant major. Mr. Hancock is a recipient of the Fort Hood ‘Good Neighbor’ award.”
In another request in September, Boyd asked for a concourse to be named for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker.
District 4 trails, open space
In another request, Boyd is asking the council to “strategically establish a diversity of park projects to meet the overwhelming park disparity in west Killeen.”
According to the city’s website, Killeen has 22 parks and trails. Two of them — the Iduma Neighborhood Park and the Fort Hood Regional Trail — are in District 4, despite the fact it is Killeen’s largest district with more than 38,000 residents and rapid growth.
“Rapid development and the lack of dedicated parkland are contributors to the absence of parks,” Boyd wrote in his request. “(Residents) diligently express the need and desire for additional green space. With continued growth across west Killeen, access to parks remain paramount to the (residents). Parks contribute to quality of life and compliment economic development efforts. My research concludes significant opportunities exist to responsibly increase parks across west Killeen, in addition to those proposed by staff.”
The City Council workshop is scheduled to begin immediately following the council’s regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
