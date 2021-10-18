Attending the annual Association of the U.S. Army Expo in Arlington, Virginia, Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd had the opportunity to connect with local and national leaders in the military.
AUSA is a nationwide advocacy group for the Army and has chapters all over the country, including its biggest chapter in the Fort Hood area.
“Attending the AUSA 2021 conference offered me the opportunity to learn and establish relationships. With over 30,000 in attendance, I joined the AUSA Central Texas-Fort Hood chapter for the opening ceremony amongst other events. I was seated with Maj. Gen. Ken Cox (retired) and Col. Keith Sledd (retired) of the Heart to Texas Defense Alliance during the address by Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth,” Boyd said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was also scheduled to attend, but said last week that he opted instead to visit family in Virginia. Segarra said that he had already paid for the flight tickets and cost of attendance, and simply asked the city not to reimburse him.
Boyd said that he was able to utilize the conference to find ways to develop the connection between Fort Hood and Killeen, and had the opportunity to speak with Fort Hood’s Lt. Gen. Pat White.
“As a community leader, it was important for me to establish relationships and learn how to better support the Army’s mission at Fort Hood,” Boyd said.
One positive aspect of the conference is that it allowed attendees to have informal interactions with leadership.
“Interestingly, in one of my conversations, I spent 30-minutes talking with a uniformed officer to later realize I was speaking with the Army North Command Chief,” Boyd said.
Finally, Boyd provided some examples of potential solutions towards improving the Killeen-Fort Hood relationship.
“One commanding general proposed the idea of potentially adopting neighborhoods, similar to our schools, and including mentorship which could benefit our teens. Our conversation focused primarily on how we can make our community a place people want to come, live, work, play and stay. This relates to reducing crime, providing economic opportunities and enhancing our quality of life. I think if we can do this Killeen will become a destination,“ Boyd said.
