Editor's note: This story has been updated with Killeen City Council member Jessica Gonzalez's statement.
Two other Killeen City Council members said they will run for office when the filing period opens on Wednesday.
“It is truly a pleasure to serve the citizens of Killeen and to advocate on their behalf,” District 4 representative Michael Boyd told the Herald in a statement on Sunday. “Our city has seen improvements to our infrastructure, quality of life, economic development and to balanced growth. I plan to seek re-election to continue representing Killeen District 4.”
In June 2021, Boyd defeated three-term incumbent Steve Harris in a runoff election. A government data collector, Boyd had been on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
Jessica Gonzalez, the District 1 representative, said in an email on Monday that she will seek office again.
“I am honored to serve the city Of Killeen as councilwoman for District 1,” she said. “I have been advocating on many levels for much needed improvements to roadways and infrastructure, as well as working with our local law enforcement to improve safety, increase business development and explore the homeless initiative that is designed to create more structured opportunities, for success, for our neighbors.”
In May 2021, Gonzalez defeated Holly Teel, Angela Brown, Latriece Walton and Rosalyn Finley to win term-limited Shirley Fleming’s seat.
“Working in tandem with city executives, area business owners and developers, together we have created an intentional path for realistic and vital improvements to District 1 and ultimately the city of Killeen,” Gonzalez said. “There is still much work to be done, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to work diligently and serve District 1 and the city of Killeen.”
The two other incumbents, Nina Cobb (District 3) and Riakos Adams (District 2), have also told the Herald they will seek additional terms.
An outreach coordinator and nurse, Cobb in May 2021 defeated Ramon Alvarez, who became an at-large member in last May’s election, beating out incumbent Mellisa Brown for the third and final at-large position.
“I am invested in the communities, people and the welfare of this city,” Cobb told the Herald in March 2021. “I believe in people working together to make their city a great place to live (and) that every citizen has a right to live in a community that offers them safety, economical housing, programs for advancement, education, employment and the best quality of life.”
Brown told the Herald on Monday that she has not decided to run for office this year “as of this moment.”
The election for the City Council’s four district seats is May 6. The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
After the District 2 seat was vacated by then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King when she was appointed mayor in March, Adams was among four candidates to interview with council members before being appointed to fill the vacancy in a 5-0 vote. William Baumgartner, Kathryn Bradley and Monique Brand were also interviewed.
Nash-King’s appointment filled a vacancy in the mayor’s office when now-at-large Councilman Jose Segarra resigned to run for that office, as required by the city charter.
Adams, a retired Army major, served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq.
He’s also a former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I want to serve on the Killeen City Council because I believe I can be a consensus-building, open-minded, balanced, approachable, community-loving voice for the residents of District 2,” Adams told the Herald before his appointment. “I am not an expert, but I am versed and understand the workings of the city government.”
Council terms
Terms for the Killeen mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office. Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.