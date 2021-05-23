On June 1 residents in District 4 can begin heading to the polls for early voting in the second election to decide their representative. Election Day will be June 12.
The second election will feature incumbent Steve Harris against Michael Boyd. Harris was down by two votes on May 1, but picked up the two votes when provisional ballots were counted, resulting in a tie at 181 votes apiece. Brockley Moore received 112 votes, but was not eligible for the second election.
Here are the candidates:
Incumbent Steve Harris, 51
Harris is running for his third consecutive term in District 4. He also served in the seat from 2011 to 2013.
Harris works in KISD as a school teacher and was a coach but gave it up to focus on his duties at the council.
Michael Boyd, 36
Boyd is running for office for the first time, but has served on multiple boards and committees in the city. He currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
Boyd works as a government data collector. He has lived in Killeen for over 30 years and is a member of the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
District 4
District 4 encompasses all of the western portion of Killeen. It is one of the fastest growing districts in the city and is home to Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 10 KISD schools, a post office, the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport, a hospital and two major grocery stores.
The district has 22,353 registered voters, the second largest behind District 2 which has 23,046.
The Herald sat down with the candidates to discuss the issues. Here is what they said:
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
Harris:“I just want to finish what I started,” Harris said.
He said he originally ran due to an injustice with electric bills. He took time off to go back to school, but decided to come back to continue what he started.
Harris said wants to focus on the business incubators and adding green space to District 4.
“Everything that I have promised to do, or made a goal to do, those things I have done,” Harris said.
Boyd: “I am responding to a call to serve,” Boyd said.
He told the Herald the residents he works with on the various boards and committees he served on encouraged him to serve the city in a “higher capacity.”
“My experience in leading non-profits has taught me how to manage budgets, analyze policy, communicate vision, develop initiatives and engage strategic planning,” Boyd wrote in a policy paper he shared with the Herald.
ROAD REPAIRS
After a recent council meeting Mayor Jose Segarra spoke about the need for this council to address the $160 million road repair bill facing the city. The Herald asked both candidates how they would approach funding.
Harris: Harris has been in office for a total of six years over an eight-year period. He said funding for roads was an issue early in his tenure, but has increased in recent budgets.
He said his, and the council’s, approach was to be balanced, funding repairs in all areas of the city. Harris voted against the $1.70 street maintenance fee in December of 2018.
When asked if he is in favor of a bond he said yes.
“Usually I don’t like for us to go into any debt unless we absolutely have to, but this road thing, it is a necessity,” Harris said. “There is no other way for us to get the monies to take care of the roads.”
Boyd: While driving his truck in his district, Boyd said the poor road conditions on Els Road caused damage to his vehicle. He called the mission to fix the roads, “personal.”
He said major District 4 roads like Bunny Trail, Robinette, and Watercrest were not a part of the recently passed $5.8 million project and would advocate to have repairs on those roads funded.
When asked about using a bond to pay for repairs, he said, “We need to hear from the residents and how they feel about that. There are already some bonds that are in effect now that are still in the back of people’s minds.”
He said it was ultimately up to the entire council.
CRIME
Killeen is ranked in the top 10 most dangerous cities in Texas and crime continues to rise. We asked the candidates what laws or policy they would introduce or advocate for to help decrease crime.
Harris: Harris said he would want to look at the age range of people committing the crimes. If they were younger teens, he suggested reducing the curfew time.
Harris also brought up his proposal of installing crime cameras around the city, a proposal that was defeated at council earlier this year.
“I think those crime cameras really would have helped to deter crime,” Harris said.
He said the community as a whole will need to work together to help solve the overall crime problem in the city.
Boyd: Boyd said his focus would be on crime prevention.
“This means making decisions and working with the community to reduce opportunities for crime to occur, Boyd said in his policy paper. “This can be done by community town halls and working with the police department.”
When asked if he would be for funding additional police officers he said, “Public safety is everything. That is a pillar of maintaining a city, so absolutely.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
The economy is booming in Texas, particularly the Austin-metro area, which is just a short 30-60 minute away. Yet the economy in Killeen remains stagnant with limited development. We asked the candidates what they would do to help spur economic growth.
Harris: Harris said the business or industrial parks provide space for growth and development, but outside of those spaces there is a resistance.
He said while in office he has worked to bring more transparency to the EDC by requesting briefings.
Harris said he is open to ideas that would help bring more business to Killeen to help retain residents and keep the tax base at home.
“If we have to give them a tax incentive, let’s do it,” Harris said.
Harris said he was for a reinvestment in downtown but wanted to make sure a plan was in place first. He said they have invested in downtown before, but it didn’t stick.
Boyd: “To spur economic development it’s going to take the council forecasting a direction for economic development,” Boyd said.
He said he thinks the Chamber of Commerce is doing a good job with the resources they have, but before any additional funding is committed to the EDC, he wants to ensure expectations are clear and managed.
“We need to have an understanding on both sides of how we will get to the results we need to get to in a particular time frame,” Boyd said.
With 70% of the buildings sitting empty in downtown Killeen, he said that should be another area of focus.
“I believe incremental development will play a key role in revitalizing our downtown,” Boyd said in his policy paper.
He pointed to the comprehensive plan as a great starting point for that conversation.
APPROACH TO BEING A COUNCILMEMBER
We asked the candidates how they will balance having a full-time job and remaining available to their constituents.
Harris: “I’ll do it the same way I’ve been doing it,” Harris said.
He said the idea that he is not available and accessible is made by people who haven’t tried to get in touch with him.
“I’ve always been available and I’ve always been accessible,” Harris said “I have an iPad and a phone. You return emails and you return phone calls.”
Boyd: Boyd said he is fortunate to have a job that gives him some flexibility with his schedule.
“I’m planning on making time blocks available throughout the week so I can make myself available to residents in person,” Boyd said. “The city provides a cell phone and an email address for us to correspond but I believe in being in person.”
Want to see each candidate’s elevator pitch to the voters? Go to the KDH YouTube channel to see the video.
