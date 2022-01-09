Standing on a plot of land that was originally slated to become a series of townhomes, Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd held a town hall for roughly 40 residents of the Estancias community on 5 p.m. Sunday.
The plot of land, which is located roughly near the intersection of Pinar Trail and Terrace Drive, has been part of a zoning case dating back to Nov. 30. If approved, the City Council would allow developers to establish a 30-unit townhome complex bordering a neighborhood in which houses are priced from $250,000 to $490,000.
Since learning of the request, residents have expressed vigorous disagreement with the proposal, citing higher traffic, increased crime and lower property values — all of which are the product of becoming a “transient community,” residents said.
“The minute they bring in rental properties, your home value goes down,” Joshua Delgado said.
The residents points were valid, Boyd said, but he wished he had heard it sooner.
“This letter is critical,” he said while holding up a city-issued notice for the zoning proposal.
As part of state law, the city is required to issue a notice to every resident within 400 feet of the proposal, and after providing the residents with an overview of the planning and zoning process, Boyd admonished the residents for not speaking up when zoning request notices were sent out in November, or during the follow-up meeting on Dec. 7.
Boyd explained that he saw red flags when the developer, represented by Mitchell and Associates, did not furnish him with acceptable answers regarding ingress and egress points, lighting and other such concerns during the December meeting.
“Something seemed off about this,” he said. “I studied this thing. I advocated so hard that council voted unanimously to table it until you guys get a chance to hear about it.”
Several residents said that they either did not receive the notice or that it came late.
“I didn’t receive the notice until a day after the first meeting,” Delgado said.
Regardless, residents will have the opportunity to speak on the issue at this Tuesday’s City Council workshop. And if Sunday is any indication, then the residents will be out in full force.
“For the record, I will be voting against this thing,” Boyd said.
According to Boyd, a petition started by the subdivision’s residents will require the City Council to reach a supermajority of six out of the seven sitting members to pass the rezoning ordinance. Boyd expressed optimism that the City Council would vote down the rezoning request.
“I believe the understand how serious this is,” he said.
Parks
Discussion at the event also focused on alternative uses for the land. Many residents expressed a desire to transform the multi-acre plot, and adjacent land, into a neighborhood park.
Boyd explained that the plot is currently held by a private developer who intends to use the land for residential purposes. As such, the city cannot force the developer use it in that way.
However, he also said that the parks master plan, a large-scale plan to revitalize the park system of District 4 and the rest of Killeen, is scheduled to be presented this Tuesday at the city council workshop.
Boyd has long spoken in favor of revamping Killeen’s park system. But implementing the plan and securing the “green spaces” residents want will take time and money.
With the support of residents and landowners, Boyd said he is hopeful to see a greener Killeen in the future.
“There’s a need for parks [in District 4], there’s a demand,” he said. “We don’t just need a three-acre park, we need an eight-acre park, and a 30-acre park, but all of that takes your tax dollars, and it takes time.”
Boyd also took the opportunity to explain other projects coming to District 4, including road work on Bunny Trail, Watercrest Road and Robinette Road, all of which are slated to begin by the end of this year.
Boyd will also host a town hall at the end of this month, though the location and date have not been set in stone due to COVID-19 concerns.
Speaking after the meeting, residents thanked Boyd for coming to them and for “fighting for District 4.”
“Thank you for representing us when we weren’t there,” Jacqueline Moreno said.
