New Killeen City Councilmember Michael Boyd was officially sworn in during Tuesday night’s meeting at City Hall.
Boyd, who represents District 4, beat incumbent Steve Harris for the seat on the council after the city wrapped up the second election on May 12.
The two candidates tied in the May 1 election, with each receiving 181 votes. Boyd received 248 votes this time around, while Harris received 153 votes. A total of 401 ballots were cast.
Boyd was sworn in by Municipal Judge Mark Kimble. Outgoing Councilman Harris was not present at the meeting.
“Today I was sworn in as Councilmember for District 4, which was both humbling and exciting. It is always a blessing to serve, and I look forward to getting to work,” Boyd said Tuesday.
After the swearing in, Boyd took his spot with the rest of his fellow councilmembers to participate in his first meeting.
“I believe the first meeting went smoothly as it should,” Boyd said afterward. “We have a very strong council and I anticipate our meetings will become more productive going forward,”Boyd said.
Boyd, 36, has lived in Killeen for more than 30 years. He is the son of a retired Army veteran, and his mother, a small-business owner. He attended both Killeen schools and private schools in the city, and graduated from C.E. Ellison High School.
While in college, Boyd co-founded a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth outreach. Currently, he works as a data collector for Bell County. He also serves on the city’s Parks Master Plan Workgroup, Planning and Zoning Commission and Capital Improvements Advisory Committee.
Boyd is also a graduate of the Citizens Police Academy, Killeen Citizens Academy and Leadership Central Texas. He resides in the Goodnight Ranch neighborhood.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved:
- A resolution for additional water quality testing from the Stillhouse surface water Treatment Plant for $27,245.
- A resolution to rehabilitate airport equipment at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, with Lochridge Priest Inc. headquartered in Corsicana for $3,693,871.
- A resolution approving additional funding from the Texas Department of Housing and Community affairs to participate in the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Texas Eviction Diversion Program.
