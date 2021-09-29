Killeen Councilman Michael Boyd is inviting the community to take part in a District 4 Community Forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight in the Bernie Beck room at Founders Hall building on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus, 1001 Leadership Place, in Killeen.
Boyd was elected as the city’s District 4 representative earlier this year. District 4 covers much of west Killeen.
Boyd will provide an update on District 4’s roads, parks and crime, and will also give a “First 100 Days Report.” A question and answer session will follow. Parking passes will be made available at the door.
