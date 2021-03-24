Michael Boyd, a candidate for Killeen City Council for District 4, will be hosting a meet and greet event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Bones Cracked Rib BBQ at 3401 W Stan Schlueter Loop.
“We are encouraging District 4 residents & the broader community to come out and meet the candidate, learn about his priorities and share their views,” a news release from the Boyd campaign said.
To learn more visit BoydForKilleen.com.
