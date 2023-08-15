The new Harker Heights Boys and Girls Club facility in Harker Heights will be named after a local businessman.

It was announced on Sunday by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas that the new facility at 200 Nola Ruth Blvd. will be named the “Subhani Family Clubhouse.” The announcement was made at an outreach event, hosted by Samir and Lilian Halabi at Acropolis. According to the news release, the new club will feature an in-house counseling center for local youth, a teaching kitchen, a STEM lab among other things.

