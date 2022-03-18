The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, which is based in Killeen, is receiving a donation of more than $5 million from one of the wealthiest women in America, officials announced on Friday.
The The local Boys & Girls Club organization received $5.2 million from MacKenzie Scott, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce announced a news release on Friday. Scott, a billionaire, is a philanthropist and author who was once married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The donation is part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest individual donations in the organization’s 160-year history.
The Boys & Girls Club runs after-school and other programs in the Killeen area.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, known as BGCTX, “feels incredibly fortunate to have received this generous donation. Fundraising is a priority for us to ensure that we don’t have to pass expenses on to our families. In most communities, charging as little as $20 for membership fees per year or providing scholarships to families who need it,” BGCTX CEO Tiana Quick said in a statement to the Herald. “Plans are underway in each of our 9 communities on how these funds will be used. Our Board of Directors is committed to ensuring that this donation will support our strategic plan.”
She said the funding will also help “Rejuvenate programs and activities offered before the pandemic, and projects that provide Opportunity for growth and Impact to our kids and the communities they live in.”
Quick said it has been a rough two years on area youth.
“It’s time for us to get back to what we used to do; sports, chess club, robotics, etc. Many of our community clubs have also had to put campaigning on hold, but now projects will be completed in a much quicker timeline. That might include playgrounds, or new buses to transport kids to our clubs,” Quick said in an email to the Herald.
She said the organization will soon be “breaking ground on Phase 2 of our Great Futures Building” in downtown Killeen.
“It will include a family and therapy counseling center, a college and career center, a gymnasium, and now, an outdoor playground as well,” Quick said.
Club and board members seem to be very excited about the donation. Both BGCTX Board Chair Charles Kimble, who is also Killeen’s police chief, and the organization’s Human Resources Chair Abdul Subhani had something to say about the large sum.
“I am excited that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas was selected by Ms. Scott and her foundation to be recipients of her generous gift. This organization has created so many amazing opportunities already, I look forward to being a part of what comes next and how we can have an even bigger impact in our communities with this funding,” Kimble said.
Subhani said over the last seven years he has seen the organization grow from a small club into a large-scale metro organization.
“Our leadership truly believes in putting people first — from youth, their families, staff and the community,” he said in the release. “Being recognized on this level is proof of the hard work and dedication the staff and others have put forward. I am proud to be a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas.”
Quick said that fundraising will remain a priority to ensure that projects are completed and sustainable, and for on-going operational expenses.
Central Texas locations include clubs in the following communities; Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Gatesville, Georgetown, Taylor and Marlin.
For more on the organization, go to visit bgctx.org.
