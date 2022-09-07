Bracey’s Nursing Solutions of Killeen is offering two courses for returning nurses, starting this month.
A nurse refresher course, which is designed to provide returning nurses with “updated skills and laws,” will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The course will be carried out in a virtual classroom setting and requires an 80 hours preceptor. The cost to enroll in this course is $500.
The second program being offered is a reinstatement course for expired registered nurse aide certificate holders. At the end of the course, candidates will be allowed to be placed on the Nurse Aide Registry. According to Bracey’s Nursing Solutions, the reinstatement course “may include some steps required of a new nurse assistant,” and will cover all requirements of nurse aide training.
Classes will be held on the following dates, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
- Sept. 16
- Sept. 23
- Sept. 30
- Oct. 1
Those interested in registering for either course should contact Bracey’s Nursing Solutions at 254-221-6391, or email RN1945@AOL.com.
