Name: Christopher (Chris) E. Bray
Party: Republican
Occupation: Self-employed small businessman and retired Army civilian
Age: 62
City of Residence: Bell County (Killeen Address)
Chris Bray, 62, is a small business owner and retired Department of the Army employee. He is a candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court, Precinct 4, representing the Killeen area. He resides in rural Bell County. The Herald asked candidates questions on some relative issues facing them as a community leader. Here is how Bray answered the questions:
What is your position on the possible removal of the Confederate soldier statue in front of the old Bell County Courthouse in Belton?
I agree with decision previously made by Commissioners Court (fair to all). That decision: Any entity can move statue, with movement/relocation plan approved by court, as long as entity pays for movement and the statue is moved to respectable location (museum or other reputable location for display, as approved by court).
The statue is not of any particular person. It was provided by Baylor College Chapter 726 “United Daughters of the Confederacy” as a memorial to honor all unknown confederate soldiers who died in civil war. Grounds of courthouse serve as a historical preserve. Statue is part of historical preserve.
2. What is your position on the marijuana decriminalization initiative in Killeen and Harker Heights? Should Bell County adopt something similar?
I don’t support the marijuana decriminalization initiative known as Prop A in Killeen or Harker
Heights. It WILL NOT decriminalize or legalize marijuana in Killeen. That must be accomplished at the state. As a future Commissioner, I must also swear to uphold State and Federal Laws.
I am opposed to the ordinance on its merits in Killeen and Harker Heights. Bell County has NO Statutory Authority like cities do. It does not make laws. Bell County follows laws of the state. There are no referendum procedures or place to submit a petition, like there is in the cities.
3. What is your long-range plan to manage growth in Bell County?
Managing growth in Bell County is a constant challenge for the entire Commissioner’s Court. Bell County has four precincts and 4 Commissioners. Each one has to be aware of growth occurring in all precincts and nearly all proposals for new growth come before the court for approval. However, some projects do not come before the court. Most recently the Court has passed a Subdivision Regulation that had not been updated for nearly 20 years. They are also currently working on a Thoroughfare Plan. All of these documents and plans will help regulate and manage responsible growth in Bell County.
4. What do you consider the top three issues for Bell County Precinct 4, which includes Killeen and rural southwestern Bell County?
A. Chaparral Road; especially as it connects to 195 and also as it circumvents the High School is the number one issue.
B. Water quality and availability for responsible growth in precinct 4 is my second issue, especially if droughts worsen. I know of a few wells going dry during the drought this summer. That means our underground water table is dropping. That can have long term impacts.
C. Responsible growth and infrastructure development to support that growth (mostly south), but also service requirements in mature areas of Killeen that are underserved with simple things like grocery stores (mostly north).
5. Are there commercial projects you would like to see encouraged in Precinct 4?
I would like to see some Tech Companies here in Precinct Four. Many tech companies try to escape Austin’s taxes. We have the perfect home for them. We have a tech workforce here in Bell County. I was part of that tech workforce once.
Many Tech workers in Bell County drive to Austin daily using Hwy 195 (dangerous, congested, lengthy drive). They live in Bell County due to cost of living and lower property taxes. Killeen needs infrastructure development to attract these companies, like sewer line expansions down Hwy 195.
6. What is your plan to appropriately represent residents in Killeen and rural southwestern Bell County? Are there interests in which there is a conflict?
I will look at all issues brought to my attention and prioritize them. I see no conflicts. I will represent precinct 4, but I serve all of Bell County and municipalities. Some issues might require funding to resolve while others may not. Therefore, less important issues may get done sooner while awaiting funding for larger issues.
I am a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). I see no conflicts of interest between Killeen and Bell County. Citizens must understand that funding to solve Bell County issues may not be used to resolve Killeen issues. Killeen has a budget.
7. What is your plan to ensure Bell County residents have safe, reliable drinking water for decades to come?
Water reliability and security is complex in Bell County. One problem many might be unaware of is there are multiple agencies controlling water in Bell County. Control has been described as a “Bureaucracy”. I will look across the County and work with agencies to ensure everyone has safe and reliable water.
Though not a commissioners’ responsibility, I would gladly work with anyone to make water control more hierarchical and streamlined with a state entity having overall control.
I’m concerned with this issue. I know many rural residents live solely off wells. Some had their wells go dry during this summer.
8. What is your opinion of the Chaparral Road issue? Should Bell County pay more to expand the road where a new high school in Killeen was just built?
The situation with Chaparral Road and new High School should never have occurred. Proper planning could have prevented it. This will require a determined, deliberate effort between Bell County, Killeen and Harker Heights. I suspect many voters are unaware there is no design plan yet. Progress starts with a plan that everyone can execute.
Bell County SHOULD NOT pay more to fix Chaparral Road. Commissioners Court saw Chaparral Road as issue in 2019. In 2019, $3 million of taxes to fund a design was never used.
KTEMPO (Killeen Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization) should fund road with State tax dollars.
