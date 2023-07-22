Breakfast 2.jpg

Church volunteer War Mobley holds a sign and waves to cars inviting them to a free community breakfast held at Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries on Zephyr road in Killeen on Saturday.

 Mike Bartoszek | Herald

Members of the Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries held a free community wide breakfast event at their church on Zephyr Road in Killeen on Saturday. The event was open to the public, and church members and guests dined on eggs, sausage, grits and other breakfast foods.

Breakfast 1.jpg

Church elder Mother Madina serves Cookie Grace breakfast during a free community breakfast held at Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries on Zephyr road in Killeen on Saturday.
