The 8th annual Be Strong Breast Cancer Awareness 5k will be this Saturday at Lions Club Park, in Killeen at 8 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Killeen NAACP, H.E.B., Chick-Fil-A, and several others.
According to a news release from NaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, proceeds from the event will go towards funding free mammogram screenings.
