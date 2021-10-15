A breast cancer diagnosis can come as a complete shock — affecting those with a family history, or individuals who never saw it coming.
The 8th annual Be Strong Breast Cancer Awareness 5K at the Lions Club Park in Killeen at 8 a.m. today gives members of the community an opportunity to join in the fight.
Proceeds from the event, sponsored by the Killeen NAACP, H-E-B., Chick-Fil-A and others will fund free mammogram screenings to help with early detection.
Early screening, both mammograms and personal breast exams, can help detect breast cancer early.
Tracey Sorrell Neldare, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, felt an abnormality during her monthly self-breast exam in the shower in April of 2020.
“I didn’t think anything of it at first,” said Neldare, who will be walking in the Killeen 5K today. “I am 53 years old and we have no breast cancer history in our family. It wasn’t time for a mammogram.”
But to be safe, Neldare scheduled an appointment with her doctor.
“I had a mammogram, a sonogram and a biopsy, but I had to wait eight days for the results,” Neldare recalled.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her followup appointment was over a Zoom call.
“The doctor stated that I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Neldare said. “Initially it was stage one — when I got the call from my breast specialist. By the time I got to the oncologist, it was stage 2, and by the time I started chemo, it was stage 3.”
All the tests came back negative for estrogen in Neldare’s system, so she said her medical professionals put together a plan for stage three, triple negative breast cancer.
“Triple negative breast cancer is rare, usually seen in women under 40 and African Americans,” Neldare said. “There are not many treatments, and a lot of people don’t survive triple negative breast cancer. The prognosis is not good.”
She barely had time to digest and process the diagnosis before things went into high gear.
“One minute you have a lump, the next you’re at the doctor, and the next, you have cancer,” Neldare said. “I decided to get in the ring and fight it.”
Neldare said she went through nine months of chemotherapy and three months of radiation.
“It was very difficult, especially because it was during the pandemic,” Neldare said. “To fight, you have to have support, and not be able to have family go in with me — people usually have someone to sit with them when they go through chemotherapy.”
For each of her chemotherapy sessions, Neldare said her family sat outside her window so she wouldn’t be alone at the Breast and Gyn Cancer Pavilion in Baton Rouge.
But the time in chemotherapy or radiation is not the only difficult part of fighting cancer. Neldare said she would walk out from up to two hours of treatment feeling lightheaded.
“I went every other week for the first three months,” Neldare said. “Just getting up and taking care of my port before I go into the hospital to do my sessions. Chemotherapy attacks cancer, but also the good cells you have in your body.”
Neldare decided to shave her head before her hair started falling out — maintaining what little control she could over her future.
“Here I am with a head full of hair,” Neldare said. “I had to shave my head. I didn’t want to wake up and see my hair on the pillow.”
Neldare celebrates her first year cancer free on Oct. 21.
“This is not a journey you’d ever imagine you’d have to go through in your lifetime,” Neldare said. “You don’t wake up in the morning and think, ‘I’m going to have cancer today.’ That’s not one of those things we even think about.”
Proactive and preventative care against breast cancer is important to Neldare.
“It is very important to me to do my breast exams in the shower,” Neldare said. “If I didn’t do that, I don’t know if I would be here today to tell my story.”
For those with a family history of breast cancer, Neldare suggests early and regular communication with medical personnel — some may need to consider beginning mammograms before the age of 40.
However, most insurance companies will not cover a mammogram before the age of 40. But cancer centers can inform people about mammogram-mobiles which offer exams on the go, and events like the Breast Cancer Awareness 5K in Killeen raise money for mammograms, as well.
“I’m very excited to be part of this walk — I’ve been looking forward to it,” Neldare said. “I have family and friends who have traveled from Baton Rouge, and from parts of Texas and I’m pleased they chose me to help spread the awareness, and share my story.”
Read more about Neldare’s story here: https://blogs.womans.org/what-do-you-think-of-when-you-think-of-life-support/
